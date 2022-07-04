Heavy Rain In Parts Of Goa, Streets Flooded, Traffic Affected

Several ambulances making their way to and out of GMCH were seen stranded. (File)

Several low lying areas in Goa were submerged due to heavy rain in the early hours of Monday, with water-logging near the premier health facility Goa Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) inconveniencing patients and their relatives, officials said.

Several ambulances making their way to and out of the Goa Medical College and Hospital were seen stranded on the water-logged street near the facility, while similar rain-induced traffic snarls were also witnessed in Patto area of capital Panaji, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast "enhanced rainfall activity over North and South Goa in the coming 3-4 days", as well as very heavy rainfall in isolated places in both districts.

The IMD forecast said these areas may witness winds at a speed of 40 kilometres per hour and rain.

It advised fishermen "not to venture along and off South Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coast for five days from Monday onwards".

