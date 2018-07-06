Maharashtra Assembly Adjourned Due To Loss Of Power Supply After Rain

As soon as the House assembled for the day, power had to be turned off due to closure of switching centre

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned for an hour as electricity supply had to be turned off after the switching centre that provides power to Vidhan Bhavan premises was flooded following rains in Nagpur.



The city witnessed heavy rains from last night, which resulted in water logging at several places. Since the switching centre which supplies power to Vidhan Bhavan was flooded, the power supply had to be shut down for safety purposes.



As soon as the House assembled for the day at 10 am, Speaker Haribhau Bagde announced that power had to be turned off due to closure of the switching centre. It was adjourned till 11 am.



Shiv Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP, was quick to criticise the government.



"Had this happened in Mumbai, there would have been a barrage of criticism against the Sena-run Mumbai civic body. Everybody would have demanded an inquiry against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," Shiv Sena group leader in the house, Sunil Prabhu, told reporters.



"Nagpur is the second capital of the state and an important city. Nagpur Municipal Corporation is run by the BJP. It should have provided basic infrastructure to ensure rains don't obstruct the proceedings of the legislature session," Mr Prabhu added.



Mr Prabhu said the area whereall ministerial bungalows and residential quarters of legislators are located is also flooded.



