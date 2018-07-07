In Maharashtra, Heavy Rain Paralyses Life. Roads Flooded, Trains Affected

Normal life has been paralysed in large parts of Maharashtra and the Konkan region after heavy rain lashed the region since last night. Roads in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Malad, Borivali, Powai, Bhandup, Badlapur and Kalyan were waterlogged and train services were affected for nearly an hour in the morning.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan Goa and Mumbai in the next five days," Ajay Kumar, a scientist in the Meteorological Department told news agency ANI.
Railway officials said train services between Badlapur and Kalyan were stopped for half an hour due to poor visibility and waterlogging on the tracks. Surburban train services were normal after 11.30 am said railway officials.
Roads flooded in several parts of Mumbai
In Nagpur, all schools up to Class 12 are closed today due to heavy rain and the city is expected to get more rainfall in the next 24 hours. In just nine hours, Nagpur recorded 265 mm of rainfall on Friday, flooding most parts of the city.