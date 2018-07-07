In Maharashtra, Heavy Rain Paralyses Life. Roads Flooded, Trains Affected

Water levels of the Maharashtra's Ulhas River rose flooding residential areas in Mumbai suburbs

Normal life has been paralysed in large parts of Maharashtra and the Konkan region after heavy rain lashed the region since last night. Roads in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Malad, Borivali, Powai, Bhandup, Badlapur and Kalyan were waterlogged and train services were affected for nearly an hour in the morning.



"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan Goa and Mumbai in the next five days," Ajay Kumar, a scientist in the Meteorological Department told news agency ANI.



Railway officials said train services between Badlapur and Kalyan were stopped for half an hour due to poor visibility and waterlogging on the tracks. Surburban train services were normal after 11.30 am said railway officials.

Roads flooded in several parts of Mumbai





The levels of the Ulhas River rose sharply this morning, flooding nearby areas of Kalyan, Milap Nagar and Dombivili. Officials of the irrigation department said if it continues to rain with the same intensity, water levels may reach the danger mark. Disaster management personnel have been alerted said the district authorities. Thane has received over 40 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours as per the local meteorological department.

In Nagpur, all schools up to Class 12 are closed today due to heavy rain and the city is expected to get more rainfall in the next 24 hours. In just nine hours, Nagpur recorded 265 mm of rainfall on Friday, flooding most parts of the city.