Goa Student Dies By Suicide After Viral Littering Video, Social Media Trolling

A 23-year-old college student from Goa's Mapusa allegedly shot himself dead after a video showing him littering on a roadside went viral on social media, leading to a police case against him.

Samuel de Braganca lived with his mother and two sisters and had just completed his second year of graduation. The video allegedly showed him throwing garbage on the roadside in North Goa. The clip attracted significant attention on social media, with several users demanding action against him.

After the video circulated on social media, the police registered a case against the student.

The student was then trolled on social media. He also received a notice from the police. He appeared before the authorities and was cooperating.

He, however, died by suicide later.

Police said he allegedly died by suicide using a licensed firearm belonging to his family. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Investigators are probing the circumstances that led to his death. While no official link has been established between the viral video, the police action and the suicide, investigators are examining the sequence of events and speaking to family members and acquaintances.

According to reports, the student's family told police that he had been deeply disturbed after the video went viral, and after he became the subject of public criticism on social media. Family members reportedly stated that he had been under considerable stress in the hours preceding his death.

Police have registered an accidental death case.