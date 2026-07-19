On Her Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar Visited This 400-Year-Old Temple In Goa

Bhumi Pednekkar celebrated her 37th birthday on July 18. The actress marked the occasion with a visit to her family's Kuldevi, Mauli Devi Temple, in Goa. She shared glimpses from her pilgrimage on Instagram. The images featured the Daldal star dressed in an ivory suit as she offered prayers at the sacred shrine. In the caption, Bhumi wrote, "Am a year wiser :) Started my day seeking blessings from my Kul Devi. May she bring love, light and prosperity in all our lives. Thank you for your messages and calls. I feel very, very loved today."

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This is not the first time Bhumi has visited her Kuldevi temple. Back in 2020, the actress took the opportunity to do a temple pilgrimage at her ancestral place, Pedne in Goa.

"Mauli is our Kul Devi in my village in Pedne, where all Pednekkars come from. Her old stone carved statue, which is next to a stream of crystal clear freshwater, is said to have medicinal properties. It is at least 400 years old and in the same complex is a newer temple made," she said as per ANI.

More about Mauli Devi Temple

Shree Devi Mauli Temple in Pedne, North Goa, is a Hindu shrine dedicated to Goddess Mauli, an incarnation of Durga. The deity is a revered Kuldevi for many living in the region. Several villages across the Pedne taluka house their own historic Mauli temples.

The temple features unique Indo-Portuguese design layouts. The interiors and walls are often decorated with traditional Kaavi art, a rare reddish-brown clay plaster technique unique to the Konkan region. Within the premises there's a waterfall. Local folklore believes these waters possess healing and medicinal properties

The centre of attraction is the grand Mahishasura Mardini sculpture. The temple also has various damaged idols that carry immense historical value. A small temple court is devoted to Lord Rameshwara in the form of a Lingam with Nandi beside it.

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Local Pilgrimage Circuit

Visiting the Mauli Devi temple is typically part of a three-temple pilgrimage in the village. Devotees also pay their respects at the Ravalnath Temple and the Bhagwati Devi Temple. Ravalnath Temple functions as the home of the fierce protective guardian deity of the village and the Pednekar clan. Devotees visit the shrine immediately before or after Mauli Devi and seek prasad from this deity before starting new ventures, building houses or conducting marriages.

"Ravlnath is the 2nd one and shares a compound with my ancestral home in Pedne. Ravlnath Temple is at least 300 years old and has our family's earliest records. The temple has records since 1,902. It's said lord Ravlnath protects the Pednekar clan," Bhumi said.

The Bhagwati Devi temple is dedicated to Goddess Bhagwati, an avatar of Shakti. This temple serves as the grand finale of the local circuit and is the epicentre of the village's cultural life.

"Bhagwati Devi completes the pilgrimage of the three temples," Bhumi mentioned.