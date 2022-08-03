Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane Alleges Impersonation By Unidentified Person

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane today said someone in impersonating him on WhatsApp

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane today filed a complaint with the state Director General of Police or top cop saying that an unidentified person tried to impersonate him on social media.

"I would like to inform that someone is attempting to impersonate me by sending Whatsapp messages from an unknown number. I have filed a complaint with DG Police Shri Jaspal Singh to look into the matter," the minister tweeted.



