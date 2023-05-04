Goa Is All Set To Host SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting From Today

EAM Jaishankar to have a bilateral meeting during the day with many of his SCO counterparts.

Goa is all set to host the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meeting on May 4-5.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar arrived in Goa on Wednesday to take stock of the preparation.

EAM Jaishankar to have a bilateral meeting during the day with many of his SCO counterparts.

"Tomorrow's bilateral meetings of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with SCO Secretary General, foreign ministers of Russia, China and Uzbekistan," an MEA official told ANI.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's arrival is expected at Goa Airport on the morning on May 4. Russian counterpart is expected to have several bilateral with other SCO countries apart from India.

The group's meeting assumes significance as it is also taking place against the backdrop of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, especially following an apparent assassination attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Russia has blamed on Ukrainians.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also reaching Goa for an SCO meeting in the afternoon on May 4. However, a possibility of a bilateral between India and Pakistan's Foreign Minister has not been confirmed so far.

The Goa has decked up with Goan style to welcome SCO countries members and delegates on May 4 and 5.

India took over the rotating presidency of the SCO at the Samarkand SCO Summit in 2022. This year India is hosting several important SCO meetings including the Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa from May 4-5. India had sent formal invitations to all SCO members and the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Russia have confirmed their participation in the meeting.

On its Foreign Minister's visit to India, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that at the meeting Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation.

"At the meeting, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year's SCO summit, the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)