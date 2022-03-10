Goa Election Results 2022: All You Need To Know

Goa Assembly Ekection Result 2022: Votes are being counted today and result shall be declared by evening

The result for the 2022 Goa Assembly election, for which voting was held on February 14, is being declared on March 10. The Goa Assembly polls were held in a single phase this time and all 40 constituencies voted the same day. Goa registered a very high voter turnout averaging around 80 per cent.

The 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa are divided in two districts - North Goa with 19 seats and South Goa with 21 seats. According the Election Commission, the final voter turnout was recorded at 81.15 per cent for North Goa and 78.27 per cent for South Goa.

Over 11 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes to decide the electoral fate of 301 candidates who contested the Goa Assembly election. 80 of these candidates had criminal antecedents, which were published in the media before the voting as per a Supreme Court mandate.

The political parties that contested the Goa Assembly election are: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The regional political parties that contested were Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party (GSP) and Jai Mahabharat Party (JMP), among others. 68 candidates contested as 'Independent'.

While the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party went solo - contesting all 40 seats on their own, the Congress and Goa Forward Party forged an alliance and divided the seats. Mamata Banerjee's TMC also tied-up with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

The prominent candidates in Goa are: Current Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former chief ministers Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (Independent), former deputy chief ministers Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Amit Paleker.

