Goa Airport Closed After Fighter Jet Drops Fuel Tank During Take-Off

No flights will take off or land at the Goa Airport for a few hours after a fighter jet's fuel tank got detached while taking off and caused a fire on the runway, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted.
The MiG 29K fighter jet that dropped the fuel tank is safe. The Navy spokesperson also said efforts are being made to resume flights at the earliest.
