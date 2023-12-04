Biker Hits Her Rs 1.5-Crore Car, Deve Gowda's Relative Asks Him To 'Go Die'

Many on social media have slammed Ms Revanna and called her arrogant.

A video showing former PM HD Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law asking a biker to go and die under a bus, and flaunting the fact that her car is worth Rs 1.5 crore, has sparked outrage online. Bhavani Revanna was caught on camera screaming at the biker after he allegedly collided with her car and damaged it while trying to overtake the vehicle.

On Friday, Ms Revanna was travelling in her hometown Saligrama in Udipi, around 400 km from Bengaluru, when a biker hit her car, a Toyota Vellfire. While the details of who was at fault are not clear, many on social media have slammed Ms Revanna for abusing her privilege.

There has been no reaction from Ms Revanna, her family or the Janata Dal (Secular) so far.

In the video, Ms Revanna can be heard telling the biker: "If you want to die, go die under a bus. Why were you driving on the wrong side?"

The Janata Dal (Secular) chief's daughter-in-law is also heard using foul language and repeatedly stating that her Vellfire costs Rs 1.5 crore.

"Will you pay Rs 50 lakh for repairing it," she asks the motorcyclist, before chiding a bystander who tries to intervene and pacify her.

Reacting to the video, posted on X, most people have called Ms Revanna "arrogant" and a "prima-donna". A few have also supported her, though, and said the biker should not have been riding on the wrong side of the road.

Ms Revanna's husband, HD Revanna, is an MLA and her sons, Prajwal and Suraj Revanna, are an MP and MLC, respectively.