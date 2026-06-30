Glacier Melt Triggers Flash Flood In Himachal, Over 50 Vehicles Stranded

A sudden surge in water flow triggered a flash flood-like situation in Jhalma Nallah of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Monday afternoon, washing away a portion of the road connecting the remote region and leaving more than 50 tourist vehicles stranded.

The incident was caused by a sudden increase in glacier meltwater, even though no rainfall was reported in the area, officials said.

Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla said that over 50 vehicles of tourists were stranded after the road was damaged by the swollen nallah.

She said restoration work on the damaged stretch was underway and was expected to be completed within the next two hours. Once the road is restored, all stranded tourists will be safely evacuated.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), along with the local administration, has been engaged in emergency restoration work, and officials expressed confidence that connectivity would be re-established at the earliest.

The flash flood-like incident occurred on Monday afternoon, disrupting traffic and temporarily cutting off road access in the area. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, while no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

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