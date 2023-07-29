"Gives Pain To All Of Us": Speaker Om Birla On Manipur Violence

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called for peace in Manipur, saying the incidents the state witnessed since the outbreak of violence on May 3 are "painful".

Only peace can bring prosperity in the state and the region, he told a conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, organised at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Megalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona are among the dignitaries attending the conference. The MPs from northeastern states and MLAs from Meghalaya are also attending the conference.

"I have been pained by whatever inhumane incidents have happened in the recent past. We are all hurt by them. The whole society, states and the entire country should tread the path of peace. We should all make efforts for the restoration of peace," Mr Birla said.

"These incidents are very sad and pain us all," he said when asked about the situation in Manipur. "Our behaviour should not hurt anybody. This should be our effort. As a society, it is our moral duty." Mr Birla said the country and all the states, as well as all the social groups must walk the path of peace.

"All of us should make efforts for the restoration of peace" he said. "Hence, we call for peace from the humanity point of view." The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3 which has claimed more than 160 lives so far.

Speaking to reporters later on the premises of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Complex, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the delegates expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and called for making a joint effort to restore peace.

"We all call for humanity, peace. Peace brings happiness and prosperity," Mr Birla told reporters. "All the Speakers of legislative assemblies appealed for peace," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker was here in Shillong to inaugurate the 20th annual conference of the CPA-India Region.

The four-day conference will deliberate he issues of natural disasters and strategies for management with special reference to the northeast region.

The delegates will also hold discussion on the topic of regional connectivity to bring the northeast region of the country at par with the rest of India.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary was also present during inauguration of conference.

