Girl, Kidnapped From UP In September, Rescued From Maharashtra: Cops

The girl was kidnapped from her village from Uttar Pradesh' Hamirpur. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her village from Uttar Pradesh' Hamirpur in September was rescued from Solapur in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The police also arrested two men in the case.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay (21) and Dinesh (22), they said.

The girl was kidnapped by Sanjay, who is her neighbour, and his associate Dinesh. A complaint was filed by the girl's father on September 3, police official Virendra Pratap Singh said.

The girl was rescued and Dinesh was arrested from Solapur on Friday. Sanjay was arrested from his village on Saturday morning, he said.

After the victim recorded her statement in court, rape charge was added case and the accused were also booked under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mr Singh said.