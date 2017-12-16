Girl, 21, Commits Suicide After Being Allegedly Stalked by Man in UP

A 21-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district committed suicide on Thursday evening after being allegedly harassed and stalked for days by a man from her locality.The woman's father has claimed that he went to the local police station regularly over the few days to try and register a case but the police refused to do so.Angry relatives of the girl staged a demonstration outside the district police chief's office on Friday alleging negligence by the police.The woman's family alleged that the boy was initially friends with the girl and had some of her phone conversations and a secretly recorded video, which he was threatening to make public. The girl had informed her parents about this.The family alleges that the police did not help them. "My daughter called police many times but nothing happened. I was out of town, I went to a police station on December 12 when I came back, but I was not given any answers," the girl's father said.Police, however, refuted allegations. "He was not interested in filing a case. He only wanted to know who was behind this, we had put the number under surveillance," the district police chief said adding, that the girl's brother had also shouted at her for speaking to the man, which could also have been a trigger."