Girl, 10, Pushed Into Well By Man Who Tried To Rape Her. She Survived: Cops

The girl survived by holding the wires of the well. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a man tried to rape a 10-year-old girl in a Madhya Pradesh village and threw her into a well, police said today. However, the girl was brave and survived by holding the wires of the well.

The incident took place in Dudhlai village of Ichhawar police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

The accused, named Ramesh, was arrested by police in Amlaha today.

Ramesh caught the girl on Saturday evening when she went to the toilet. He molested her and threw her into a well.

The girl came home and informed her family members about the incident.

"A 10-year-old girl went to the toilet in the evening yesterday where a person named Ramesh molested her and threw her into the well. The girl informed us about the incident and said that she was thrown into the well where she continued holding the wire for saving her life," SP Mayank Awasthi told the media.

Police also asserted that it has not been confirmed in the medical checkup that the accused raped the minor. However, police registered a case against the accused for rape and child abuse.