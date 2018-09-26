'Get Sleepless Nights When A Soldier Is Martyred,' Says Rajnath Singh

"Our jawans are the country's pride," said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he gets sleepless nights whenever a soldier is killed. "Recently a BSF jawan was martyred in firing by Pakistan. People may not know but whenever such incident happens we get sleepless nights. Our jawans are the country's pride," he said while addressing a BJP workers programme in Lucknow on Tuesday.

This comes after Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Narender Singh was killed by Pakistani forces earlier this month.

The body of the BSF head constable, who went missing after an unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on September 18, was found with multiple bullet injuries on his torso, even on his neck, on Wednesday.

His son had also sought assistance from the Home Minister and concerned authorities.