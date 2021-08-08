Now Get Covid Vaccination Certificate 'Within Seconds' On WhatsApp

The certificate for Covid vaccination can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds, the Union Health Ministry informed today.

The office of Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said anyone who wants to download his vaccination certificate can send a WhatsApp message to a number and will receive the certificate at once.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp

Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," the Health Minister's office tweeted.