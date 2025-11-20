'Get A Fevikwik': Parents Say Meerut Doctor Sealed Toddler's Wound With Rs 5 Glue

A family from Meerut was in for a shock when their two-and-a-half-year-old son suffered an injury near the eye and a doctor used a popular instant adhesive to seal the wound, instead of stitching it up.



Sardar Jaswinder Singh, from Maples Heights in the Jagriti Extension area, said his son Manraj hurt himself after his face hit the corner of a table, and the family rushed him to the nearby Bhagyashree Hospital.



Singh said a doctor at the hospital asked them to buy a 5-rupee Fevikwik and applied the adhesive to the cut instead of stitching it. When the child complained of pain, the doctor said he was just nervous and that the discomfort would subside soon.



Manraj's mother, Irwin Kaur, said she asked the doctor whether a tetanus shot was needed and was told it was not.



When the pain did not reduce the next morning, the family took Manraj to the Lokpriya Hospital. Doctors there spent three hours removing the glue from the injury before applying four stitches.



The family said they were told by doctors that the situation could have turned serious if the glue had entered Manjit's eye. They have lodged a complaint with Meerut Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kataria, who said an inquiry committee has been set up and action will be taken once the investigation is completed.