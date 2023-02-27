German Chancellor Relishes 'Delicious' Tea In Delhi's Chanakyapuri: ''True Taste Of India''

Mr Scholz arrived in India on February 25

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a two-day visit to India, was pictured enjoying a cup of tea on Sunday at a street corner in Delhi. In a tweet, the German Embassy in India said they took Mr Scholz to their favourite tea shop in Chanakyapuri, and also shared pictures of him relishing a 'delicious cup of chai.'

“How can you experience India without a delicious cup of Chai? We took Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz to our favourite tea shop on a street corner in Chanakyapuri. You should all go! A true taste of India," the embassy tweeted.

See the pictures here:

Twitter users loved the pictures and shared a variety of comments. One user wrote, ''India and Indians appreciate this gesture of Germany. Let's grow together. A partnership of progress is waiting for both countries.'' Another commented, ''Excellent! Hope the Chancellor enjoyed Indian tea! Please let him try South India filter coffee too.''

A third added, ''Very nice to see Chancellor Olaf Schulz at a tea stall. Best way to understand people is at the bottom. He must have realised, we are nice people. We are very happy with his visit to India & hope his visit will strengthen our bonds deep further.''

The Chancellor also visited the M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium in Bengaluru and interacted with men and women players of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team. Mr Scholz spoke to the officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB men and women team members for about 15 minutes. Notably, Mr Scholz arrived in India on February 25, his first trip to the country more than a year after he took charge of the top post. PM Modi received Chancellor Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome. He also gifted a 'Meghalaya Stole' and a 'Nagaland Shawl' to the German chancellor. The Indian PM and German Chancellor held wide-ranging talks with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.