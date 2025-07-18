With 5,000 Government Cases Pending, Delhi Pushes For Litigation Overhaul

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged the surging number of pending court cases involving the government and called for a complete revamp of how litigation is handled, in a move aimed at clearing the city's mounting legal clutter.

Some 4,000 to 5,000 cases involving the Delhi government are stuck across various courts and tribunals, officials told the Chief Minister.

"Too many cases, too little coordination," one official said during the meeting, which was also attended by Law and Order Minister Kapil Mishra.

Ms Gupta has asked the Law Department to form expert panels, comprising retired bureaucrats and legal specialists, to review the backlog and identify which cases can be expedited, settled, or withdrawn.

A glaring gap was highlighted in the meeting: Delhi still lacks its own panel of lawyers in the Supreme Court, a facility most states already have.

The Chief Minster directed the department to constitute a panel of senior advocates to represent Delhi in the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and relevant tribunals. She also insisted on clear contracts and accountability terms.

Court infrastructure came under the lens as well. Officials flagged a shortage of judicial officers and inadequate workspace.

The Chief Minister reviewed the status of three new court complexes being built in Shastri Park, Karkardooma, and Rohini, and instructed agencies to speed-up construction.

Several colonial-era laws still on the books also drew attention. Among them: the Punjab Courts Act and the Suit Valuation Act, both dating back over a century.

The Chief Minister asked the department to begin drafting modern replacements that reflect contemporary governance.

Ms Gupta also expressed concern over the lack of proper oversight of Oath Commissioners, who verify affidavits and legal documents. Outdated records and weak monitoring drew sharp criticism, with orders for an immediate audit.

The Delhi Dispute Resolution Society, which handles out-of-court settlements, was also reviewed, though no new measures were announced on that front.

The roadmap is drawn, but implementation will be the real test. With thousands of cases pending and key gaps still unaddressed, the coming weeks will show whether the government can turn plans into progress or get bogged down in familiar delays.