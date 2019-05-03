Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajasthan 'Wants BJP,' Says PM, Tweets Video To Make His Point

Rajasthan will vote in Phase 5 on May 6

Ahead of his visit to Rajasthan to address poll rallies today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a brief clip of his last meeting in Jaipur on Twitter and said, "it is clear the state wants BJP".

In the clip, people are seen waving at the prime minister with flashlight of their mobile phones on.

"Looking forward to visiting Rajasthan today. Will be campaigning in Hindaun, Sikar and Bikaner. In order to gauge the mood of the state, here's a short clip from my last rally in Jaipur. It is clear people of the sate want BJP," Mr Modi tweeted.

The prime minister's last meeting in the Congress-ruled state was on Wednesday evening.

Twelve seats in Rajasthan, including Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhuju, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will go to poll on May 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have been intensely campaigning in these seats.

Rajasthan has a total of 25 seats and 13 seats went to poll on April 29.

