Rahul And Sonia Gandhi, Rajnath Singh In Line-Up For Phase 5: 10 Points

General elections: Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election for a fourth term from family turf Amethi. (File)

New Delhi: A number of high-profile candidates, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Rajyavardhan Rathore will be up for election in the fifth of the seven-phase phase of the Lok Sabha elections today. With only 51 seats across seven states where voting will be held, this is the leanest phase of the election. But it will be crucial for the BJP, which won 40 of the seats in 2014 and is under pressure to do better. With this round, election will be over in 424 seats, polling on the remaining 118 seats will be held on May 12 and 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.