Lok Sabha Elections 2019: A Look At Key Constituencies In Phase 5

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and six union minister are among the 674 candidates will be contesting for the 51 seats spread across seven states in phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. In Uttar Pradesh - the state that sends the largest numbers of members to Lok Sabha, polling will be held in 14 seats, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand and two seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

While 149 candidates have been fielded by national parties, 31 are representing state parties, and 252 candidates are contesting independently, Association for Democratic Reforms said.

Here's a look at the key constituencies in Phase 5

Amethi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been once again challenged by BJP's Smriti Irani in his family bastion of Amethi, which he has been representing since 2004.

The Congress leader had defeated Ms Irani in the 2014 national polls, but his victory margin was substantially reduced from more than three lakhs in 2009 to just over one lakh in 2014.

Recently, Mr Gandhi wrote a letter to his ''Amethi family'' urging the people to vote him back as their MP. The Congress leader has promised to push schemes for the region that were stalled by the BJP.

Ms Irani, however, is confident of her victory in the eastern Uttar Pradesh seat. "People of Amethi want change. They want development and they will vote for (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi," she said.

Rahul Gandhi has been representing Amethi in Parliament since 2004. Before him, it was represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi.

Raebareli

UPA Chairperson and four-time MP, Sonia Gandhi, is up against Congress turncoat and BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.

The BJP is trying to project the polls in Raebareli -- one of the country's most high-profile constituencies, as a contest between ''parivarvaad'' (dynastic politics) of the Congress and development.

Top BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah, have campaigned for Dinesh Singh, a local strongman, who was chosen over Ajay Agarwal, a Supreme Court lawyer, who had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in in the 2014 general election.

Mr Singh, who joined the BJP last year, dubbed the Congress a "private limited company" of the first family. "I quit the Congress because it was serving only the interests of one family and not the nation. It has become a private limited company of the Gandhis," Mr Singh was quoted by news agency PTI.

Mrs Gandhi has only visited Rae Bareli -- a seat she has held since 2004 -- twice this polling season -- first to file her nomination papers and second on May 2, when she addressed a rally and attacked the BJP for making false promises.

Much of her poll campaign is being handled by her daughter and Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has held public meetings and a roadshow here.

Former prime minister and the UPA chairperson's mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, had represented Rae Bareli from 1967 to 1977.

Lucknow

The Lucknow Lok Sabha seat is seeing a three-cornered fight with the BJP's Rajnath Singh, the union home minister, who is seemingly in pole position.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Poonam Sinha, actor Shatrughan Sinha's wife. It is her first election. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a spiritual guru, is the Congress candidate for the seat. Alok Pandey caught up with the campaigns of the three main candidates to bring you this report.

In 2014, Rajnath Singh won the seat by a margin of 5,61,196 votes. His nearest rival Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who contested on a Congress ticket, polled in 2,88,357 votes.

Hazaribagh

Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha is seeking re-election from the Hazaribagh constituency as a BJP candidate. He is up against Congress candidate Gopal Sahu and two-time MP and CPI's Jharkhand unit secretary BP Mehta in the seat.

Mr Sinha has maintained that he did not face any challenge from the grand alliance candidate while asserting that his father's blessings are always with him.

Speaking to ANI, Jayant said, "I have always received the blessings of my father and I am a loyal worker of BJP. I am fighting these elections with the support of Prime Minister and the Chief Minister and the organisational resources. We will definitely win in this election."

"Mahagathbandhan has no strength. Their candidate who is contesting against me is a father figure and I respect him. I want to request him to take care of his health in this extremely hot weather," Jayant added while downplaying the effect of grand alliance in the region.

Jayant Sinha's father Yashwant Sinha is a former BJP leader who has lately been a vocal critic of the party's policies.

Jayant Sinha was elected to the Lok sabha first time in 2014. Previously, Hazaribagh was represented by his father Yashwant Sinha.

