51 Seats Vote Today, Rahul Gandhi's Amethi Test: Your 5-Point Guide

2019 Polls: Big test for Rahul Gandhi, who will need to prove Amethi remains Congress stronghold

New Delhi: The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will witness several high-stake battles between the BJP and opposition parties, with people from 51 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states casting their votes to form the next government on May 6. The foremost among them is Amethi, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi will try to hold his own against the BJP's Smriti Irani. Other important candidates in the mix are Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow), Jayant Sinha (Jharkhand's Hazaribagh), Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Rajasthan's Jaipur Rural) and Dinesh Trivedi (West Bengal's Barrackpore). The votes will be counted on May 23.