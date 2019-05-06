Elections 2019 Phase 5: Live Updates From 4 Key States - Rajnath Singh Votes In Lucknow, PM Tweets Appeal To Voters

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 06, 2019 07:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Elections 2019 Phase 5: Live Updates From 4 Key States - Rajnath Singh Votes In Lucknow, PM Tweets Appeal To Voters

In Uttar Pradesh, Amethi, Raebaerily and Lucknow are the key constituencies to look out. (File)

Top BJP and Congress leaders, including UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are among the key candidates as 51 constituencies across seven states vote today in the fifth phase of national elections. 

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal are the key states polling today. In Uttar Pradesh, Amethi, Raebaerily and Lucknow are the key constituencies to look out. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been challenged by Union Minister Smriti Irani for the second time in Amethi, and in Lucknow, Union Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking reelection. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has chosen Poonam Saxena, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha as its candidate. 

Pulwama, the Ground Zero of the February 14 suicide attack in which 40 soldiers died, is voting today in the third phase of polling for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag constituency.

Here are the live updates from four key states in phase 5


May 06, 2019
07:33 (IST)
Former Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Votes In Jaipur
May 06, 2019
07:31 (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted this morning urging people to vote in "large numbers". BJP candidate Rajnath Singh, a five-time Lok Sabha member is seeking reelection from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.  13 constituencies in UP are voting in the phase-5. 
May 06, 2019
07:13 (IST)
"Vote In Large Numbers," Appeals PM Modi
No more content

Trending

Election 2019phase 5 votingphase 5 key states

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2H

................................ Advertisement ................................