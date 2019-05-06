Elections 2019 Phase 5: Live Updates From 4 Key States - Rajnath Singh Votes In Lucknow, PM Tweets Appeal To Voters

In Uttar Pradesh, Amethi, Raebaerily and Lucknow are the key constituencies to look out. (File)

Top BJP and Congress leaders, including UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are among the key candidates as 51 constituencies across seven states vote today in the fifth phase of national elections.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal are the key states polling today. In Uttar Pradesh, Amethi, Raebaerily and Lucknow are the key constituencies to look out. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been challenged by Union Minister Smriti Irani for the second time in Amethi, and in Lucknow, Union Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking reelection. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has chosen Poonam Saxena, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha as its candidate.

Pulwama, the Ground Zero of the February 14 suicide attack in which 40 soldiers died, is voting today in the third phase of polling for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag constituency.

Here are the live updates from four key states in phase 5