Gem Granites Manager Arrested, 7th Child Sexual Abuse Case Filed Against R Veeramani

In a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of minors by prominent granite industrialist 'Gem' Veeramani, the SIT on Sunday arrested his company manager, Sakthivel, police said.

Police have also registered a fresh case against Veeramani, the seventh, based on a statement from another minor.

According to officials, the alleged incident recorded in the newly filed case also took place at the residence of Veeramani's female associate, Shanthi. With this, complaints concerning 11 minor girls have come under police probe against Veeramani to date.

The case first came to light when the Anti-Vice Squad of the Greater Chennai Police received video evidence on a pen drive. Following this, Veeramani and his alleged accomplices, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, were arrested on August 29.

Later, another individual, Ganesan, who allegedly withheld another video related to the offences without informing the police, was arrested on September 22 and lodged in Central Prison at Puzhal here.

Further probe revealed the involvement of drivers Lazar, Parthiban, and Babu, who allegedly facilitated the crimes by bringing the minor girls; all three were arrested on October 5.

Police said Veeramani had earlier been taken into two days of police custody at Puzhal prison for interrogation in connection with the second case registered against him.

As part of the widening probe, police conducted extensive searches at Veeramani's residence on Lloyds Road, his farmhouse in Kanathur, and the office premises of Chamundeeswari Natural Stone, seizing key evidence connected to the cases.

On Sunday, investigators arrested Sakthivel, manager of Gem Granites, for aiding Veeramani. An investigation is underway to scrutinise financial transactions allegedly executed through Sakthivel to help Veeramani evade legal action, police added.

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