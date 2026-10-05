DMK To File Rs 1 Crore Defamation Case Against TVK Over R Veeramani Claims

The DMK has secured permission from the Madras High Court to file a Rs 1 crore defamation case against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders over allegations concerning granite baron R Veeramani's POCSO case.

Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi of the Madras High Court granted permission to the DMK, represented by its general secretary Duraimurugan, to initiate the defamation proceedings against TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmal Kumar, as well as the party's IT wing.

The DMK's petition alleges that the TVK leaders and the party's IT wing had accused the DMK of shielding Veeramani in a case registered under the POCSO Act during the party's previous term in government. The proposed suit seeks damages of Rs 1 crore over the allegations.

Veeramani, an industrialist associated with Gem Granites, and two alleged associates have been detained under the stringent Goondas Act. Veeramani was arrested in the POCSO case in which he has been accused of sexually abusing minor girls.

Speak up, "Stalin Sir", said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay last week and accused Stalin of colluding with the AIADMK to offer "protection" to Veeramani during the previous DMK government's rule.

"What was the deal, Tamil Nadu is asking. Stalin sir, open your mouth, joining hands with you the AIADMK is also not opening its mouth; should there be a collusion even in this issue, will you not open your mouth by having an understanding even in this matter," Vijay said.

"Vijay, who has stopped acting in movies, continues to act before people. I saw your dialogue delivery in Madhurantangam shooting. Few questions for you: By purchasing AIADMK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel and by fielding her as a candidate again, having her near to you, how are you able to call DMK 'an evil force' and TVK as 'pure force' without embarrassment?" asked MK Stalin, responding to Vijay.

"You have said BJP and DMK are no different," MK Stalin continued, "People know very well who is expunging from assembly records if someone is critical of BJP in the legislative assembly. How many times have you opposed the BJP so far since you started the party? How many protests have you organised?"

"You were shouting in a high pitch, 'Stalin sir, open your mouth and speak about the Veeramani case.' Did you come without updating your script paper? I have already spoken about it in detail. It seems you have not watched television or read the newspapers," he added.

So far, four cases have been registered against him -- three of which are under the POCSO Act, while another concerns alleged abetment to suicide. The police is also examining suspicious financial transactions allegedly carried out by Veeramani.

The two associates have been identified as Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan. The three had previously been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. They are among 14 people detained under the Goondas Act on the orders of Chennai City Police Commissioner A Amalraj.