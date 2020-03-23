Gautam Gambhir, Kirron Kher Tap Into MP Fund For COVID-19 Patients

Gautam Gambhir offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund to fight coronavirus

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday offered Rs 50 lakh from his MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) fund for equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the East Delhi MP also offered his help to the state government in dealing with outbreak of the deadly virus that has claimed nine lives in India.

"In furtherance of the united effort to save to our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for COVID -19 treatment in state government hospitals," Mr Gambhir wrote to Mr Kejriwal.

BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, too released Rs 1 crore from MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) for the purchase of essential items especially ventilators by Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh to curb COVID-19.

Delhi has so far recorded 30 cases of coronavirus, including one death. The national capital is under lockdown to check the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Arvind Kejriwal emphasised on a complete lockdown, warning tough measures will be taken if the restrictions are not strictly followed.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday.

With inputs from PTI and ANI