Gautam Adani Welcomes Bhutan PM, King At Khavda Energy Site, Mundra Port In Gujarat

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, welcomed Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Todbay who visited Adani Group's 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra port in Gujarat.

Sharing pictures on X, Mr Adani wrote, "Immensely grateful to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, for visiting Adani's 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port. Deeply inspired by Bhutan's vibrant spirit and steadfast commitment to eco-friendly initiatives."

"We are excited about doing our part to foster collaboration with the Land of the Thunder Dragon for a sustainable and greener future," he added.

Last week, Mr Adani met the Prime Minister of Bhutan and announced the signing of an agreement for a 570 MW green hydro plant in the country. Mr Adani also met Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck along with the prime minister in Thimphu.

"Absolutely fascinating meeting with Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon. Prime Minister of Bhutan. Signed an MoU with DGPC for a 570 MW green hydro plant in Chukha province. Admirable to see @pmo_bhutan advancing the vision of His Majesty The King and pursuing broad-ranging infrastructure initiatives across the kingdom. Looking forward to working closely on hydro & other infra in Bhutan," he said.

The Chairman of Adani Group also shared photos with the two leaders. Mr Adani said that he was honoured to meet the King and was inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the "ambitious eco-friendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centres and data facilities".

In November last year, Mr Adani met the King and said he was excited to explore opportunities for the Adani Group to contribute to green infrastructure development for "one of our happy and warm neighbours".

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)