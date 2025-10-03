Gautam Adani Thanks "Every Hand, Heart" That Worked On Navi Mumbai Airport

Days before the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani walked through its premises and met the staff that worked on it and will manage it. In a post on X, he said that the airport is the creation of "every hand that worked and every heart that cared".

Gautam Adani's social media post came in response to his son and Adani Airports director Jeet Adani's X post, which said that the former's walk through the airport and his gratitude towards those who built it was a "deeply touching and humbling lesson in leadership".

Gautam Adani saluted the efforts of differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, and other staff members who worked for the development of the airport.

To every hand that worked and every heart that cared, this is your creation. 🙏 https://t.co/4KuwTiZCer — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 3, 2025

The airport is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 8 and will accommodate both domestic and international passengers. It includes a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

Once operational, it is expected to handle 2 crore passengers per annum.

Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have announced plans to commence operations from the airport, with initial flights connecting various domestic cities.