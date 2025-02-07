Watch: Diva Jaimin Shah's Bridal Entry At Wedding With Jeet Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's youngest son Jeet Adani got married to Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, at a "small and extremely private function" in Ahmedabad on Friday.

A 92-second video displays the splendour of the function. It shows Diva Jaimin Shah entering the sprawling, grand Adani township Shantigram, wearing a majestic beige-maroon lehenga, as she walks down the aisle towards Jeet Adani. Dressed in a lush beige sherwani, he meets her midway as he gets emotional.

The couple then exchange garlands in the jaimala ceremony.

Gautam Adani and his wife, Priti Adani, are seen getting emotional.

Taking to social media, Gautam Adani shared pictures from the wedding.

"With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet," the industrialist wrote in a post on X.

The wedding festivities started at 2pm today and the rituals were conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture.

Gautam Adani has also donated Rs 10,000 crore "that will be channeled into various social causes". Mr Adani made this announcement at his son's wedding today.

The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development, sources said.

Gautam Adani earlier shared that the couple had pledged to contribute Rs 10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year. Days before the wedding, Jeet Adani met 21 newlywed Divyang women (women with disabilities) and their husbands to launch this initiative.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania - School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He currently spearheads the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs.

Gautam Adani had said last month the ceremony would be a "simple and traditional" affair and not a star-studded extravaganza.