Gautam Adani Commits $10 Billion To Energy, Resilient Infra Projects In US

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani today said the Group will invest $10 billion in US energy security and infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs in America. Acknowledging the deepening partnership between India and the US, Mr Adani said the Group is also committed to leveraging its global expertise to make the massive investment in the US.

Billionaire businessman Donald Trump recently defeated rival Democrat Kamala Harris and made a stunning comeback as US President. Mr Trump's win was seen with optimism in India, though there are some concerns over his protectionist policies that may lead to imposing tit-for-tat tariffs on Indian goods.

"Congratulations Donald Trump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs," Mr Adani said in the post on X.

Mr Adani last week congratulated Mr Trump for his resounding victory in the US election, saying it was fascinating to see America's democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles.

"If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America's democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect," the Adani Group Chairman had said in a post on X.

According to the India and US Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP) ministerial meeting in September, convened by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Washington, DC, energy trade is playing a key role in supporting the national priorities of both the countries.

The ministers recognised the progress the two countries have made to accelerate the development and deployment of emerging clean energy technologies, advancing renewable energy deployment and reliable grid integration, promoting energy efficiency, and advancing decarbonisation of high-emitting sectors like industry, buildings, and transport.

The two nations also welcomed collaboration on the new National Centre for Hydrogen Safety in India and partnership on the second 'International Conference on Green Hydrogen' held this month.

