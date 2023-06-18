Adani Group Says Work Resumes At Mundra Port After Halt For Cyclone

The storm, named Biparjoy, made landfall on Thursday (File)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. said it has resumed operations at its Mundra port in Gujarat on western coast after a cyclonic storm passing through the region halted work at the facility for days.

The first ship has berthed at the Mundra port since it resumed work on Saturday, Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports, said in a tweet, adding, "We're up and kicking."

We're up and kicking! #Mundraport braved #CycloneBiparjoy, rising like a phoenix. Operations resumed to normalcy. First vessel berthed today, symbolizing @AdaniPorts' resilience. Grateful to our stakeholders for their unwavering support. Together, we rebuild stronger! pic.twitter.com/BkPi430VQo — Karan Adani (@AdaniKaran) June 17, 2023

Ports in Gujarat's Kutch, an important trade hub, suspended operations on June 12 amid warnings of an "extremely severe" cyclone on the way. The storm, named Biparjoy, made landfall on Thursday, bringing heavy rains to parts of India and Pakistan and forcing authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of people.

All ports in the gulf were expected to resume normal operations by Saturday, Ashwin Solanki, chief nautical officer at Gujarat Maritime Board said by phone.