Row Over Lalu Yadav Daughter's 'Garbage' Post After Nitish Kumar Coup

Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has taken a swipe at Nitish Kumar again

In an apparent dig at Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar who resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya today said the "garbage has gone into the dustbin".

Mr Kumar resigned from the top post saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan, which he joined less than 18 months ago, and the Opposition bloc INDIA.

"Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Happy stinking garbage to the group," Ms Acharya posted on X, formerly Twitter.

On Thursday too, she had posted controversial remarks and later deleted.

Later, the RJD had claimed that Ms Acharya's social media posts were aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Nitish Kumar.

"Comments made in another context are withdrawn when vested interests use these for political purposes," an RJD leader had told reporters when asked about the deleted posts on X, in which Ms Acharya, who is based in Singapore, had mentioned no name.

Screenshots of the deleted posts, in Hindi, had gone viral on social media. One of these spoke of "those who are ideologically adrift claim to be the champions of socialism".

This was construed as an indirect attack on Nitish Kumar, the former RJD ally, who had decried "dynasty politics" a day ago.