Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Shooter Tied Up, Set On Fire In Haryana

Rajan Ladwa was killed in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. (file)

A shooter belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had his hands and legs tied before he was set on fire in Haryana, police said today. Rajan Ladwa was killed on the banks of Yamuna river in Yamunanagar district. Gangster Davinder Bambiha claimed responsibility for his killing in a Facebook post, naming who he alleged had carried out the task.

He also pointed to the killings of singer Sidhu Moosewala and Rajput leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in his post. Gogamedi was shot dead from point-blank range at his Jaipur home last December while Moosewala was killed in 2022.

Rohit Godara, a gangster closely associated with the gangs of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, is an accused in both the cases.