'Game Over' For BJP Government: Akhilesh Yadav On UP Budget

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the budget presented by the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday, saying expectations of the poor and the farmers were not met.

The Yogi Adityanath government presented a Rs 5.5 lakh crore budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly with a target of making Uttar Pradesh self-reliant. With the Assembly election a year away, the budget includes new schemes of Rs 27,598 crore.

"Khel khatam, paisa hajam" Mr Yadav said when asked about the budget.

This was the fifth and last budget of the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his game is over now, the SP leader said.

"Poor and farmers were expecting big relief, but their expectations were not met. Now, the government has no time left and people of the state have seen what they did in the past four years," Mr Yadav added.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary claimed that the budget would turn the tide in favour of "AY from YA" (Akhilesh Yadav from Yogi Adityanath) in the 2022 Assembly election.