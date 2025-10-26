Advertisement
This Gang Chokeholds Targets, Robs Them. One Member Caught After Encounter

The gangster, identified as Himanshu, was shot in the leg during the encounter with the police near the Badarpur Flyover Park.

New Delhi:

A member of the notorious 'Gala Ghotun Gang' (roughly translated to the chokehold gang) in Delhi was arrested on Saturday night following an encounter with the police.

The gangster, identified as Himanshu, was shot in the leg during the encounter with the police near the Badarpur Flyover Park.

The police said that a .32 bore pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Gangster Wanted In Robbery Case

The police said that Himanshu was wanted in a case involving the robbery of a food delivery executive and already had previous cases of kidnapping and robbery against him.

Himanshu, along with his accomplice, robbed a food delivery executive riding a scooter in the Pul Prahladpur area on Wednesday.

CCTV footage showed Himanshu and his accomplice choking the delivery executive, robbing him, and then fleeing from the spot. The victim tried to stop the gangsters from escaping but failed.

The Delhi Police Commissioner took cognizance of this incident and placed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) under suspicion.

A Look At The Gang

Members of this gang target people by choking them to rob their valuables.

They usually operate in pairs, travelling in a two-wheeler. They approach their victims, often from behind, and choke them until they are unconscious.

Delhi News, Delhi Police, Gala Ghotu Gang
