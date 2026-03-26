Row Over CBI Probe Into Suicide Triggers Congress Rift In Punjab

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Punjab over the Gagandeep Singh Randhawa suicide case, putting Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring under intense scrutiny.

Randhawa, an official of the warehousing corporation, died by suicide after accusing former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar of harassing him. Bhullar was arrested two days later.

The row centres around a demand for a CBI investigation into the case. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla raised the issue in Parliament, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ask Punjab MPs to submit a formal request. Soon after, three Congress MPs wrote to him seeking a CBI probe.

However, Warring struck a different note by suggesting that the investigation should be monitored by a sitting high court or Supreme Court judge.

As criticism mounted, Warring clarified that he was not consulted before the letter was sent and was in Khatkar Kalan at the time. He emphasised that while he supports his colleagues and does not oppose a CBI probe, his preference for judicial oversight stems from a lack of trust in central agencies.

As the controversy escalated, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accused Warring of "betraying Punjab". The Punjab Congress chief hit back, calling Bittu a "traitor".

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also targeted the Congress, alleging its leaders were influenced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Congress is neither divided nor fragmented; we are united and resolute in our fight for justice for Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.@BJP4Punjab and @AAPPunjab are once again peddling a false, binary narrative to mislead people. The truth is far more nuanced.



Our MPs raised the demand… — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) March 25, 2026

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal alleged that the Punjab Congress chief is hand-in-glove with the state government.