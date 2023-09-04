G20 Summit: These Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From September 8-10

Passengers can neither enter nor exit these metro stations.

The 18th G20 Summit will be held at the newly built Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi next week. Authorities in the national capital have been making extensive arrangements to welcome delegates from across the world that will include over 25 heads of state and global institution leaders.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the summit, Delhi Police has also issued orders for the movement of the Delhi Metro. The gates of some metro stations will remain closed due to security reasons from September 8 to 10 when India will be hosting the G20 Summit.

According to the order issued by the police, traffic will be completely shut off at Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment metro stations. Passengers can neither enter nor exit these metro stations.

Meanwhile, the police have kept Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court, and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations on the list of sensitive places. Along with this, the Supreme Court Metro Station, the nearest station to the venue, will remain completely closed.

Passengers going towards the Delhi airport from the night of the 7th to the evening of the 11th of September have been advised to use the metro.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro announced that they will be selling 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13.

These 'Tourist Smart Cards' are available on regular days too, but in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened which would start selling these cards for a period of 10 days starting Monday, a senior official said.

The 36 stations where these cards will be sold through dedicated counters include -- Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Supreme Court metro stations.

Meanwhile, Delhi traffic police have also released a detailed advisory on the traffic movement in the national capital. The official statement revealed that all traffic restrictions will come into effect from the night of September 7 and remain in place till September 11.