G20 Summit Carcades Rehearsals: Routes To Avoid Across Delhi On Sunday

Ahead of the G20 summit, Delhi Traffic police have issued an advisory, informing about the special traffic arrangements due to the carcades rehearsals in the national capital on September 3. The upcoming event is to be held from September 8-10.
On Thursday, the Delhi traffic police tweeted to reveal that “full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit” will begin at 08:00 A.M on Sunday. Along with the tweet, the Delhi police shared a series of attachments that informed about the timings and movements of the public conveyance.
The traffic police department, in a statement, said, “In view of the G20 Summit Carcades Rehearsals to be held on 03rd September 2023 traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory.”
They added that “as a part of the rehearsals, the carcades will move from different parts of Delhi towards New Delhi.”
While the first rehearsals will begin at 08:00 A.M. and end at 09:00 A.M., the second rehearsals will begin at 09:30 A.M. and end at 10:30 A.M. The final rehearsals for the day will take place from 12:30 P.M. to 04:00 PM.
The traffic police department has also shared a list of roads and junctions, wherein commuters may experience more than normal traffic. Those roads and junctions are as follows:
Mahatma Gandhi Marg
IP Flyover
R/A Yashwant Place
Rajghat Chowk
Shanti Van Chowk
Bhairon Road-Ring Road
R/A Windsor Place
Janpath-Kartavya Path
Saleem Garh Bypass
Mathura Road
Shershah Road
Tolstoy Marg-Janpath
C-Hexagon
R/A MLNP
R/A Mansingh Road
R/A Gol Methi
Vivekanand Marg
R/A Claridges
R/A GKP
R/A Teen Murti
Under Lodhi Flyover
11 Murti
R/A Kautilya
Under Chirag Delhi Flyover
Sardar Patel Marg-Kautilya Marg
Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg
R/A Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg
R/A Satya Marg/Shantipath
Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg
Barakhamba Road Red Light
Press Enclave Road - Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg
Joseph Tito Marg - Siri Fort Road
Under Moti Bagh Flyover
While advising to avoid these roads and junctions on the specified time slots, the authorities suggested that commuters make maximum use of metro services, in case the travel is unavoidable.
In the case of the road journey, the Delhi traffic advised the motorists to take the North-South corridor from Ring Road and AIIMS. For East-West corridors, commuters are advised to take the route from SunDial/DND Flyover and from the Yudhistir Setu route.
The advisory added, “Passengers will be able to use their private vehicles, TSRs, and Taxis for travelling to New Delhi Railway Station and Old Delhi Railway Station.” It claimed that their road journeys may face certain congestion and consequent delays. The authorities concluded by saying that “city bus service will not be affected at large.”