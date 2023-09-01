G20 Summit Carcades Rehearsals: Routes To Avoid Across Delhi On Sunday

Ahead of the G20 summit, Delhi Traffic police have issued an advisory, informing about the special traffic arrangements due to the carcades rehearsals in the national capital on September 3. The upcoming event is to be held from September 8-10.

On Thursday, the Delhi traffic police tweeted to reveal that “full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit” will begin at 08:00 A.M on Sunday. Along with the tweet, the Delhi police shared a series of attachments that informed about the timings and movements of the public conveyance.

The traffic police department, in a statement, said, “In view of the G20 Summit Carcades Rehearsals to be held on 03rd September 2023 traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory.”

Traffic Advisory



In view of the #G20Summit Carcades Rehearsals to be held on 03rd September, 2023 traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/TO8MCBOoa8 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 31, 2023

They added that “as a part of the rehearsals, the carcades will move from different parts of Delhi towards New Delhi.”

While the first rehearsals will begin at 08:00 A.M. and end at 09:00 A.M., the second rehearsals will begin at 09:30 A.M. and end at 10:30 A.M. The final rehearsals for the day will take place from 12:30 P.M. to 04:00 PM.

The traffic police department has also shared a list of roads and junctions, wherein commuters may experience more than normal traffic. Those roads and junctions are as follows:

Mahatma Gandhi Marg

IP Flyover

R/A Yashwant Place

Rajghat Chowk

Shanti Van Chowk

Bhairon Road-Ring Road

R/A Windsor Place

Janpath-Kartavya Path

Saleem Garh Bypass

Mathura Road

Shershah Road

Tolstoy Marg-Janpath

C-Hexagon

R/A MLNP

R/A Mansingh Road

R/A Gol Methi

Vivekanand Marg

R/A Claridges

R/A GKP

R/A Teen Murti

Under Lodhi Flyover

11 Murti

R/A Kautilya

Under Chirag Delhi Flyover

Sardar Patel Marg-Kautilya Marg

Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg

R/A Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg

R/A Satya Marg/Shantipath

Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Barakhamba Road Red Light

Press Enclave Road - Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Joseph Tito Marg - Siri Fort Road

Under Moti Bagh Flyover

While advising to avoid these roads and junctions on the specified time slots, the authorities suggested that commuters make maximum use of metro services, in case the travel is unavoidable.

In the case of the road journey, the Delhi traffic advised the motorists to take the North-South corridor from Ring Road and AIIMS. For East-West corridors, commuters are advised to take the route from SunDial/DND Flyover and from the Yudhistir Setu route.

The advisory added, “Passengers will be able to use their private vehicles, TSRs, and Taxis for travelling to New Delhi Railway Station and Old Delhi Railway Station.” It claimed that their road journeys may face certain congestion and consequent delays. The authorities concluded by saying that “city bus service will not be affected at large.”