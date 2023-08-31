G20 Summit: Will There Be Lockdown-Like Situation In Delhi? All Questions Answered

The New Delhi district is out of bounds due to the upcoming G20 summit.

The G20 summit begins in Delhi early next month and the traffic police has released detailed guidelines on the arrangements put in place for the movement of traffic in the national capital. The gathering of the heads of state and other dignitaries will be held on September 9 and 10 at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan. Authorities have closed all the markets, banks and other commercial establishments in the areas around Pragati Maidan. Since large parts of New Delhi will be out of bounds, the traffic police has explained how people can commute during that period.

Also Read | G20 Summit: Dos And Dont's, And What's Open, What's Closed In Delhi

All traffic restrictions will come into effect from the night of September 7 and remain in place September 11. Here are some of the FAQs shared by the Delhi Traffic Police for the benefit of commuters:

How will the G20 summit affect traffic movement in Delhi?

All the regulations will be enforced in the area where the summit will be held in the New Delhi district. Outside the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, the flow of general traffic will remain unaffected, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48).

Movement of passengers to airport, railway stations and interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) will be facilitated as all these facilities will be operational even during the G20 summit.

Will there be any restrictions on public transportation during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

According to Delhi Traffic Police, there may be some limitations as certain modes of public transport and certain routes of public transportation will be modified or temporarily suspended during the G20 summit. Airport, railway, metro services, interstate buses and city buses, and taxis will be functional but their movement will be affected. Metro services shall remain available at all the stations but boarding and de-boarding at Supreme Court will not be permitted from 5am on September 9 to 11pm on September 10.

Interstate buses will be allowed entry into Delhi but their termination points will be on the Ring Road based on the plan announced by the traffic police. City buses will operate on Ring Road and beyond towards Delhi borders and will be allowed to exit the national capital.

Taxis will be allowed to enter New Delhi only if tourists can produce a valid hotel booking. Cabs carrying people living in the area and authorised vehicles will be allowed. So will be vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations. It is important to note that people living in New Delhi district will have to carry documents to prove their identity.

The Delhi Traffic police has asked people to visit G20 Traffic Virtual Help Desk, their website and social media handles for latest information and learn about changes, if any.

Will there be lockdown-like situation there in Delhi during the G20 Summit?

The traffic police has assured there won't be any such situation, explaining that Metro and other public transport will be available during the summit duration, though with restrictions. It also said that all medical shops, grocery shops, milk booth, vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi, including the New Delhi district.

"General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses shall be allowed to ply on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi," thr advisory said.

Will parking be available near Pragati Maidan during the G20 summit?

The Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that parking will be accessible only to authorised vehicles, since Pragati Maidan is the venue of the two-day summit. The traffic police has advised people to avoid use of private vehicles and explore alternative modes of transportation, such as Metro services.

Are there any designated pick-up and drop-off points for private vehicles or taxis near Pragati Maidan during the G20 Summit?

The advisory has made it clear that autorickshaws and taxis won't be allowed to enter the New Delhi district from 5am on September 09 to 11.59pm on September 10. However, these restrictions won't be applicable on taxis carrying tourists with valid hotel bookings and people who live in New Delhi area.

Will there be any special arrangements for public transportation near Pragati Maidan during the G20 Summit?

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked people to make maximum use of Metro, since it will be available for commuters near Pragati Maidan.

How long are the anticipated traffic regulations expected to last during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

According to Delhi Traffic Police, the restrictions will be in place from September 7-11 but the duration can vary based on the summit's schedule, security requirements and other factors.

Are there any unique traffic control measures or technologies being implemented during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

The Delhi Traffic Police will use advanced traffic control measures and technologies to manage the traffic. These can include smart traffic signals, real-time traffic updates through mobile apps and traffic surveillance systems to ensure smooth flow and minimise congestion.