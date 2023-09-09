'History Created With Adoption Of G20 Declaration': PM Modi

"My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation."

With G20 leaders adopting a declaration at their summit meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said history has been created and expressed gratitude to members of the bloc for their support and cooperation.

"History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation," PM Modi said on X.

At the start of the second session of the G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Modi announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a significant victory for India's G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

