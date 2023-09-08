G20 Summit: Here's How To Use Delhi Traffic Police's Virtual Help Desk For Real-Time Updates

G20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic and to help commuters avoid the snarls during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police has launched its G20 Virtual Help Desk for real-time traffic updates in the national capital.

The New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11.59 pm because of the summit being held from September 8 to 9. Now, to regulate vehicle movement in the area, the authorities launched the G20 Virtual Help Desk which can be accessed by clicking on the link.

"Delhi Traffic Police has introduced its G-20 Virtual Help Desk for the real-time traffic updates during G20 Summit and suggesting routes for commuting from/to Airport, Railway Stations, ISBTs etc," the DTP tweeted.

Delhi Traffic Police has introduced its G-20 Virtual Help Desk for the real time traffic updates during G20 Summit and suggesting routes for commuting from/to Airport, Railway Stations, ISBTs etc.

The website will keep commuters updated with traffic information, road closures and alternative routes. Additionally, it will also provide traffic advisories, and information about metro services, airport, ISBT and Railway Station routes.

"Stay informed and plan your journeys with confidence using our interactive maps and detailed resources on essential services as well as sights to see around Delhi," the Delhi Traffic Police said in its website.

Last week, the Delhi Police announced that several traffic restrictions will be imposed in the national capital to ensure smooth traffic during the mega event. Authorities also advised people to download 'Mapmyindia' app for any information related to the traffic and public transport routes during the summit. One can also use suggested road routes for the airport mentioned in the previously released traffic advisory.

Notably, the G20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10, 2023. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit. Therefore, there are certain traffic regulations in the area of in and around New Delhi from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023, the Delhi police said.

