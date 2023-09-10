"Eventful, Impactful": Union Minister On India's G20 Presidency

The minister said that this has been one of the most eventful and impactful presidencies of G20

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday praised India's G20 presidency and called it "eventful and impactful". Speaking to NDTV, the senior BJP leader said that India's G20 presidency will leave an "indelible impression" on the way the world sees the future.

"There is absolutely no doubt in anybody's mind that this has been one of the most eventful and impactful presidencies of the G20," Mr Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said.

"Yesterday, I was with an ambassador of one of the countries that attended the G20 Summit and he said that he has seen many G20s but this is certainly one of the largest, most expansive and the most impactful," he added.

Mr Chandrasekhar said that one of the greatest achievements of the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi is the fact that there was a consensus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the "Delhi Declaration".

The minister also spoke on how the "technology can enable rapid transformations for bridging the existing digital divides and accelerate progress for inclusive and sustainable development," which has also been mentioned in the Delhi Declaration.

"The technology can bring the real transformation in the lives of average citizens," he said.

Speaking about the crypto-assets mentioned in the Delhi Declaration, Mr Chandrasekhar said that India has always maintained for several years that there needs to be a global framework on these type of innovations.

"Countries need to cooperate further and evolve a joint framework that will allow the functioning of crypto," he said.