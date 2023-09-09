G20 'Delhi Declaration' A 'Document Of Global South': Read Full Statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday the G20 body had reached 100 per cent consensus on its leaders' declaration and announced its adoption.

"Because of our team's hard work, and with your support, there is a consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit declaration," he said.

"I announce the adoption of the declaration," he added, banging a ceremonial gavel.

Here's the full statement of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration:

Finding consensus among members has been increasingly difficult in recent years, with key G20 members deeply divided over Russia's war in Ukraine and how to pay for climate change.