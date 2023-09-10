G20 Summit LIVE: World Leaders Arrive At Rajghat To Pay Homage To Mahatama Gandhi

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE - World leaders are joining PM Narendra Modi at Delhi's Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatama Gandhi on the second day of the G20 Summit UN Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva have arrived.The first day of G20 Summit in New Delhi saw the 'Delhi Declaration' being adopted by the world leaders, one of the most crucial outcomes of the landmark conclave and India's G20 presidency.
Among the major decisions taken by world leaders yesterday was the launch of rail and port connectivity network connecting US, India, Saudi Arabia and Europe, the launch of Global Biofuel Alliance and a call to end "global trust deficit".Another major development was PM Narendra Modi invitation to the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member, a move India has long proposed.
Before the sessions begin today, world leaders will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and lay a wreath.
They were welcomed by PM Modi with an 'angrakha'. The leaders will then sign on the 'Peace Wall' at the Leaders' Lounge.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will hold a press conference at the end of all sessions today at 2pm.
Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spain's Vice-President Nadia Calvino, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reach Rajghat
leaders of world organisations including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom have arrived at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The leaders are being received by PM Modi.
India's sherpa Amitabh Kant told NDTV that nearly 200 hours of "nonstop negotiations" were needed to ensure a joint communique from G20 leaders divided over the bloc's stance on Russia's war on Ukraine.
He also said that the declaration was made possible after several round of talks and consensus was reached only late last night.
G20 Summit: A Few Candid Moments From Day 1
President's G20 Dinner: What Was On The All-Veg Menu For World Leaders? Details Below
World leaders and delegates were served an all-vegetarian spread at the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu last evening.
The starters included foxtail millet leaf crisps with a yoghurt sphere and chutney.
The main course included a jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, millet crisp, and Kerala red rice. The desert included Madhurima fig-peach compote, a cardamom-scented Barnyard millet pudding, and Ambemohar rice crisps.
Kashmiri kahwa, filter coffee, and Darjeeling tea were served along with paan-flavoured chocolate leaves.
