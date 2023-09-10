G20 Summit LIVE: World Leaders Arrive At Rajghat To Pay Homage To Mahatama Gandhi

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE - World leaders are joining PM Narendra Modi at Delhi's Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatama Gandhi on the second day of the G20 Summit UN Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva have arrived.The first day of G20 Summit in New Delhi saw the 'Delhi Declaration' being adopted by the world leaders, one of the most crucial outcomes of the landmark conclave and India's G20 presidency.

Among the major decisions taken by world leaders yesterday was the launch of rail and port connectivity network connecting US, India, Saudi Arabia and Europe, the launch of Global Biofuel Alliance and a call to end "global trust deficit".Another major development was PM Narendra Modi invitation to the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member, a move India has long proposed.

Here are the LIVE updates on the G20 Summit:

Sep 10, 2023 08:49 (IST) G20 Summit LIVE: Scenes From Rajghat Where Leaders Will Lay Wreath As Tribute To Gandhi



G 20 in India | Visuals from Rajghat where G 20 leaders & other Heads of international organizations will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath. pic.twitter.com/LOBRSoWNiO - ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

Sep 10, 2023 08:38 (IST) WATCH LIVE: Road Minister Nitin Gadkari Talks To NDTV On India’s G20 Success



Sep 10, 2023 08:35 (IST) G20 Summit Live: Rajghat Visit, Climate Change: What's On Agenda At G20 Summit Day 2

Before the sessions begin today, world leaders will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and lay a wreath.

They were welcomed by PM Modi with an 'angrakha'. The leaders will then sign on the 'Peace Wall' at the Leaders' Lounge.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will hold a press conference at the end of all sessions today at 2pm. Before the sessions begin today, world leaders will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and lay a wreath.

Sep 10, 2023 08:32 (IST) G20 Summit Live: World Leader Reach Rajghat

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spain's Vice-President Nadia Calvino, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reach Rajghat

Sep 10, 2023 08:29 (IST) G20 Summit Live: Meet The Team Behind The Delhi Declaration



Sep 10, 2023 08:18 (IST) Watch: World Leaders Arrive At Rajghat To Pay Homage To Mahatma Gandhi

leaders of world organisations including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom have arrived at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The leaders are being received by PM Modi.



leaders of world organisations including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom have arrived at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The leaders are being received by PM Modi.

Sep 10, 2023 08:02 (IST) In Pics: PM Modi With World Leader At G20 Summit Day 1



Sep 10, 2023 07:55 (IST) "Proud Moment For India": Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor's Praise For G20 Sherpa

Sep 10, 2023 07:53 (IST) "200 Hours Of Non-Stop Negotiations": G20 Sherpa On Delhi Declaration

India's sherpa Amitabh Kant told NDTV that nearly 200 hours of "nonstop negotiations" were needed to ensure a joint communique from G20 leaders divided over the bloc's stance on Russia's war on Ukraine.

India's sherpa Amitabh Kant told NDTV that nearly 200 hours of "nonstop negotiations" were needed to ensure a joint communique from G20 leaders divided over the bloc's stance on Russia's war on Ukraine.

He also said that the declaration was made possible after several round of talks and consensus was reached only late last night.

Sep 10, 2023 07:46 (IST) WATCH: UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Reach Akshardham Temple



Sep 10, 2023 07:42 (IST) G20 Summit: Global Biofuels Alliance Announced By PM Modi At G20 Summit: 10 Facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi and said that it marks a "watershed moment" in the quest towards sustainability and clean energy.

Sep 10, 2023 07:29 (IST) G20 Summit Day 2: Here's The Schedule For World Leaders In Delhi Today



Sep 10, 2023 07:24 (IST) EXPLAINED: Why G20 'Delhi Declaration' Is "Historic, Pathbreaking"?

After days of speculation and skepticism, a consensus was reached at the G20 Summit and the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration was adopted on Saturday.

Sep 10, 2023 07:23 (IST) Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Take A Break From G20, Visit Akshardham Temple

Expressing pride over his Hindu roots, Rishi Sunak had yesterday expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple here in India. He also said that he and wife Akshata plan to visit some of their favourite Delhi restaurants that they used to frequent.



Sep 10, 2023 07:23 (IST) President's G20 Dinner: What Was On The All-Veg Menu For World Leaders? Details Below

World leaders and delegates were served an all-vegetarian spread at the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu last evening.

The starters included foxtail millet leaf crisps with a yoghurt sphere and chutney.



Kashmiri kahwa, filter coffee, and Darjeeling tea were served along with paan-flavoured chocolate leaves.

The main course included a jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, millet crisp, and Kerala red rice. The desert included Madhurima fig-peach compote, a cardamom-scented Barnyard millet pudding, and Ambemohar rice crisps. World leaders and delegates were served an all-vegetarian spread at the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu last evening.