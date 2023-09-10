US President's Convoy Car Enters UAE Crown Prince's Hotel. Then This Happened

The security breach at Hotel Taj on Saturday morning initially sent the security agencies into a frenzy.

In a breach of protocol during the G20 Summit, a car from US President Joe Biden's convoy entered a New Delhi hotel where the UAE Crown Prince was staying. The security breach at Hotel Taj on Saturday morning initially sent the security agencies into a frenzy.

But after questioning the driver, they found that he had decided to ply his other customers before going to Mr Biden's hotel.

He told the police that he had been asked to reach ITC Maurya, where President Biden stayed during the G20 Summit, at 9.30 am. Since he had time in the morning, he said yes to another ride where the customer wanted to reach Taj Hotel by 8am.

The customer, a businessman, was in the car when the security agencies stopped them at Hotel Taj.

The driver said he was not aware of the security protocols.

He was released after questioning, but the agencies removed him from Joe Biden's convoy.

Delhi had imposed several traffic curbs this weekend as it was hosting top world leaders during the G20 Summit. The Summit witnessed several discussions and bilateral meets to find solutions to some of the world's most pressing problems.

Fighter jets, drones, paramilitary forces had been deployed across the national capital to ensure security of the delegates.