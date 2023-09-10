Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Take A Break From G20, Visit Akshardham Temple

This is Rishi Sunak's first official visit to India since becoming Britain PM.

Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister, today visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi with his wife Akshata Murty. Mr Sunak is in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit where world leaders are holding discussions on some of the world's most pressing issues.

This is Rishi Sunak's first official visit to India since becoming Britain PM.

Security had been tightened in and around the temple.

#WATCH | UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Delhi's Akshardham temple to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/0ok7Aqv3J9 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

After offering prayers, Mr Sunak headed to Rajghat to join the other delegates in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Expressing pride over his Hindu roots, Rishi Sunak yesterday expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple here in India. He also said that he and wife Akshata plan to visit some of their favourite Delhi restaurants that they used to frequent.

Mr Sunak said that he has “enormous respect” for PM Modi and said that he is keen to support him in making G20 an enormous success.

PM Modi met Mr Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit yesterday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.

Talks between the two leaders followed their meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in May this year in which they had discussed the India-UK free trade agreement, innovation, and science along with ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.