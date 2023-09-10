Rajghat Visit, Climate Change: What's On Agenda At G20 Summit Day 2

The big takeaways on day 1 of the Summit were a call to end the "global trust deficit", the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the launch of new connectivity networks between the US, India, Saudi Arabia, and Gulf states.

The G20 members unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration, which called on nations to uphold territorial integrity and international humanitarian law to safeguard peace and stability.

"We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability," the declaration said.

China and Russia, whose heads of state skipped the Summit, were also in agreement with the Delhi declaration.

But while the declaration called on all states to not use force to grab territory, it avoided condemning Russia for the war in Ukraine. Ukraine's foreign ministry said the declaration was "nothing to be proud of", adding that a Ukrainian presence would have given participants a better understanding of the situation.

The bloc also said that they will aim to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and expedite efforts to phase down coal power in line with national circumstances but did not commit to a phase-out of all polluting fossil fuels, including oil and gas.

The bloc, which represents 85 per cent of the world's GDP and contributes 80 per cent of emissions, however, said it will uphold its 2009 promise made in Pittsburgh to eliminate and rationalise inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

The African Union was inducted as the new permanent member of G20, pushing forward a new world order and offering developing nations a greater say in global decision-making.

Ahead of the sessions today, the delegates will visit and pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat in Delhi.