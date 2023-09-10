G20 'A Milestone', Didn't Let Ukraine Issue Take Over Agenda: Russia

The Russian Foreign Minister represented his country at the G20 in the absence of President Putin.

The G20 Summit in Delhi was a milestone, and didn't allow the war in Ukraine to take over the agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today at a media briefing after the closing of the weekend summit. Terming the event a success, Mr Lavrov said India as president of the G20 consolidated, for the first time, the position of the Global South.

"We were able to prevent the West's attempts to 'Ukrainize' the summit agenda," Mr Lavrov said as the two-day meeting of leaders closed. "The text doesn't mention Russia at all," the veteran Russian diplomat added.

It was a breakthrough summit as it provides us a way forward to move ahead in many key areas, he further said, expressing gratitude to India for "preventing attempts to politicise" G20.

The G20 Summit under India's presidency provides direction towards fairness in global governance, and global finance, the Russian Foreign Minister said, adding that the West "will not be able to remain a hegemony" as we see new centres of power in the world.

"The Indian presidency has really managed to coalesce G20 members from the global south," he added, suggesting that Russian allies like Brazil, South Africa, India, and China had made their voices heard.

On challenges emanating from climate change, the Russian foreign minister said the Western powers have done nothing on its promise of providing 100 billion dollars annually to developing nations to deal with climate change.

Mr Lavrov said he appreciates India's role in the summit, and stressed member nations must not promote personal interests in the forum.

"Everything was reflected in a balanced form...All members of the G20 have agreed to act as one in the interests of peace, security, and conflict resolution around the world," he said.

Ukraine's foreign ministry denounced the G20 statement as "nothing to be proud of", but a top White House official said Washington was happy with the outcome, according to news agency AFP.

G20 leaders in their consensus document, the Delhi declaration, on Saturday referred to the problems caused by the war, but avoided blaming Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin avoided the summit.